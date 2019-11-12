At Pack Expo, Somic America introduced its entry-level ReadyPack end-of-line case packing system. ReadyPack is a smaller version of Somic’s 424 T2 (D) machine and completely different than the larger SOMIC FLEXX III. ReadyPack is also designed with a slower collating speed. ReadyPack collates, groups and cartons products in trays, as well as open, wraparound, display and folding cases with a capacity of 160 products per minute. In tray packer mode, it cases up to 18 packaging units per minute.

