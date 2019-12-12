ROME, GA. — Southeastern Mills, Inc. has acquired JMH Premium, which manufactures flavor bases, demi-glace/gravies, marinades and sauces, dressings and dips, and drinks and desserts for industrial customers. JMH Premium’s facility in Salt Lake City provides dry blending, wet blending and cooking processes.

“JMH Premium is a growth-oriented manufacturer of high-quality food ingredients that will augment Southeastern Mills’ business-to-business foods segment,” said Peter Hjort, president of Rome-based Southeastern Mills, which develops and manufactures ingredient systems, including gravy and baking mixes.

“We are very excited that JMH Premium will be joining the Southeastern Mills family,” said Kevin Dulin, president of JMH Premium. “Our focus on customized flavor solutions fits perfectly with Southeastern Mills’ commitment to premium flavor, premium quality and premium service.”