CANTON, MASS — Scott Murphy, formerly chief operating officer of Dunkin’ U.S., has been elevated to the role of president of Dunkin’ Americas for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. He assumes the responsibilities from David L. Hoffmann, who remains chief executive officer of Dunkin’ Brands.

A 15-year veteran of the company, Mr. Murphy in his new role will oversee operations, restaurant development, franchising, field marketing, supply chain and consumer packaged goods for the approximately 10,000 Dunkin’ restaurants in North and South America. He joined the company in 2004 as director of international supply chain and became vice-president of strategic supply later that year. In 2013, he was named chief supply officer and senior vice-president of international operations. Two years later, he advanced to the role of senior vice-president of operations for Dunkin’ U.S. and Canada. He assumed his current role in 2018. Earlier in his career, he worked at A.T. Kearney, a global management consulting firm.

He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and international business from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in business administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.

“Scott is a rare leader who is both strategic and impactful,” Mr. Hoffmann said. “He inspires all who work with him through his vision, attention to detail and ability to implement change. During his tenure with the company, Scott has earned the respect of his peers, forged strong relationships with franchisees and suppliers, and contributed significantly to the company’s success with a strong focus on franchisee profitability. He has also been a key leader in implementing the Blueprint for Growth, our five-year strategic plan for Dunkin’ U.S.

“His most recent accomplishments include the roll-out of menu simplification, our highly successful espresso relaunch, operational improvements and the expansion of our NextGen restaurants. I am confident that under Scott’s leadership, we will continue to build on our legacy of strong franchisee relations and drive customer noticeable change at Dunkin’.”

Additionally, Dana Reid has been promoted to vice-president of field marketing for Dunkin’ U.S. Ms. Reid joined the company in 2008 as Dunkin’ U.S. field marketing manager and was later promoted to director and senior director for the same division. Prior to Dunkin’, she was vice-president of marketing and communications for the Fenway Sports Group and began her career with MasterCard Worldwide as part of its sponsorships team.

She has a bachelor’s degree in sports management from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

“Dana is a strong people manager with keen marketing skills and solid franchisee relationships, making her the ideal leader to oversee our field marketing team, which works closely with operations and franchisees to drive sales, traffic and brand loyalty,” Mr. Hoffmann said. “With the promotion of these two deserving individuals, I am confident we will better serve our guests, better partner with our franchisees and continue to move the Dunkin’ U.S. business forward.”