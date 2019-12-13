SANTIAGO, CHILE — Claudia Gómez has joined U.S. Wheat Associates as a senior marketing specialist in its Santiago office.

“Claudia has a strong background in marketing and information analysis that will be a great asset for U.S.W.’s mission in the region,” said Miguel Galdos, U.S. Wheat regional director, South America. “She has already proven to be a great addition to the U.S.W. Santiago team applying her expertise in ways that will continue helping us be most effective in our regional marketing plan.”

As senior marketing specialist, Ms. Gómez’s responsibilities include conducting technical and crop quality seminars, analyzing trade data, providing wheat importers with U.S. wheat market data and resolving trade problems that could interfere with U.S. wheat exports to the region. She also will lead trade delegations to and from the United States.

Ms. Gómez has 15 years of experience in agribusiness where she has developed a strong skillset for strategic planning, sales, market analysis and consulting. Most recently, Ms. Gómez was a consultant adviser in sales and marketing for YOLO Solar, a company dedicated to development and commercialization of solar energy and energy efficiency systems, with clients in residential, business and agricultural market segments. Her previous experience also includes time in various agribusiness development and innovation roles and the wine industry.

Ms. Gómez is a native of Chile and received a bachelor’s degree in agronomy, viticulture and enology, a postgraduate degree in viticulture production technologies and a master’s degree in business administration, all from the University of Chile.