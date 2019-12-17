NORWALK, CONN. — The Campbell Soup Co.’s Pepperidge Farm business is offering a vegetable-forward version of one of its most popular snack offerings: Goldfish crackers.

New Goldfish Veggie crackers provide 1/3 serving of vegetables and are made with colors sourced from plants. Available in cheesy tomato and sweet carrot flavors, the crackers contain no artificial flavors or preservatives.

“Veggie Goldfish serves as a new option for today’s consumer who is looking to fulfill the trifecta need of a convenient, delicious and nutritious snack,” said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer for Campbell’s Snacks. “We’re excited to expand the Goldfish portfolio with a plant-based offering, baked to our standards with 100% real cheese and colors sourced from plants.”

Cheesy tomato Goldfish Veggie crackers are baked with 100% cheddar cheese and colored with tomato, beet juice concentrate and annatto. Each 57-piece serving contains 130 calories and 3 grams of protein.

The sweet carrot variety is colored with carrot and paprika extract and provides 20% of the daily recommended value of vitamin A. Each 56-piece serving contains 140 calories and 2 grams of protein.

“Campbell’s Snacks has been working on Veggie Goldfish for years to make sure we deliver on taste and nutritional value,” said Kaylee Gill, research chef for Campbell’s Snacks. “We track trends as they evolve through distinct stages to help us stay ahead of the culinary curve. One of the more mainstream trends we’ve seen come to fruition in 2019 is commonly referred to as the ‘vegetable evolution,’ which explains how a plant-forward mindset in consumers is shifting how we think about and consume vegetables.”

Goldfish Veggie crackers are slated to hit shelves in January 2020 at select grocers, including Kroger and Publix. The crackers will roll out nationwide in March 2020 with a suggested retail price of $2.49 per 4-oz bag.