NEW YORK – Hippeas, maker of organic chickpea snacks, is expanding outside the puffed snack category with the launch of Hippeas Tortilla Chips.

Made with chickpea flour, corn flour, sunflower oil, pea fiber and sea salt, the chickpea chips provide 3 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber and 150 to 160 calories per 1-oz serving. The chips are certified gluten-free, vegan and U.S.D.A. certified organic. Varieties include Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin’ Ranch and Jalapeño Vegan Cheddar, the latter two of which also contain rice flour.

Hippeas Tortilla Chips will be available exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

“We are excited about the launch of Hippeas Tortilla Chips,” said Joe Serventi, chief executive officer of Hippeas. “They’re made with the nutritional profiles our consumers demand; organic, gluten-free, plant-based, and they taste great. This product expansion signifies the growth of Hippeas as a snacking platform and lifestyle brand that our fans know and love. We are extremely fortunate to be recognized as a brand that is pioneering the next generation of better-for-you snacking and working closely with retailers such as Whole Foods Market to develop innovation that both retailers and consumers are looking for.”

Hippeas snacks, which debuted in July 2016, now include the range of tortilla chips along with Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs, which comes in Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes, Bohemian Barbecue, Sriracha Sunshine and Himalayan Happiness flavors.