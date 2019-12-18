WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products fell 0.1% in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor. The index for all food at home fell 0.2%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 11 posted month-over-month decreases and 7 finished higher.

The November index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 276.2% of the 1982-84 average, up 1.1% from a year ago. For all food at home, the November index was 241.7, down 0.2% from November 2018.

The C.P.I. for cereals and cereal products in November was 224.9, down 0.5% from October but up 0.3% from November 2018. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 224.4, down 3.6% from October and down 0.4% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 218.8, down 0.7% from the previous month and down 0.2% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 238.5, up 0.8% from October and up 1% from November 2018.

The price index for bakery products in November was 305.9, up 0.1% from October and up 1.4% from November 2018.

The November index for bread was 187.6, up 1.3% from October and up 3.6% from November 2018. Under this heading, the C.P.I. for white bread was 341.1, up 1.4% from October and up 4.4% from November 2018. For bread other than white, the index was 362.8, up 1% from October and up 2.6% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in November was 180.3, down 0.1% from October and down 1.2% from November 2018. The November index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 294, up 1.4% from October and up 0.8% from November 2018. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 323.6, up 4.1% from October and up 2.5% from November 2018; and cookies, 273.4, down 0.2% from the previous month but up 0.4% from the previous year.

The C.P.I. for other bakery products in November was 265.9, down 2.1% from October but up 1% from November 2018. Under this heading, other price indexes in November included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 312, down 0.1% from October but up 2.6% from November 2018; crackers and cracker products, 296.5, down 4.7% from October but up 0.5% from November 2018; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 268, down 0.3% from October but up 0.4% from the previous year.