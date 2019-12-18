WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread rose 3.6c per lb in November and has now increased 8.6c over the past three months, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread declined, falling 0.5c per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 136.1c, up 3.6c per lb from October and up 8.7c from November 2018. On a month-to-month basis, the average price for white pan bread in November increased in three regions — up 9.9c in the West, up 6.9c in the Midwest and up 1.3c in the Northeast — and declined in one region — down 0.3c in the South.

At 194.3c per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 0.5c per lb from October and down 0.2c per lb from November 2018.

The national average price of family flour in November was 41.7c per lb, down 1.5c from October and down 1.6c from November 2018.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in November was 123.1c per lb, up 5.3c from October and up 3.5c from November 2018. Chocolate chip cookies were 360.3c per lb, up 0.1c from October and up 7.6c from November 2018. The national average price of white long-grain rice was 72.1c per lb, down 5.2c from October but up 1c from November 2018.