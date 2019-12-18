MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill has launched MiApp in North America. The Market Intelligence mobile application provides Cargill’s customers with continuous visibility on global commodity prices that impact the cost of edible oils. MiApp also provides access to industry news and Cargill’s market intelligence.

“This is an opportunity to make smarter decisions that can yield better results and help separate a business from the competition,” said Tom King, global price risk solutions lead for Minneapolis-based Cargill.

MiApp launched in Europe this summer to a select group of edible oil customers. More than 100 Cargill customers use it now.

MiApp builds on Cargill’s digital offerings, which includes myCargill.com, a portal for a pilot group of edible oil customers in the United States and Malaysia. Customers may place orders online, review order history and invoices, view food safety information, access product specifications, and view contract balances.

“Customers want real-time access to contract balances to assist with purchasing decisions,” said Julie Robey, marketing leader for Cargill’s global edible oils business in North America. “Where once we manually prepared Excel spreadsheets, myCargill.com gives customers instant insights any time day or night.”