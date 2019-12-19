JACKSON, MICH. – John Schmitz has been appointed president of North America for Dawn Food Products, Inc., effective Jan. 6, 2020.

In his new role, Mr. Schmitz will ensure the company’s employees, products and investments “deliver long-term growth and advance Dawn’s forward-looking strategy,” the company said. He will work hand-in-hand with Dawn’s digital innovation team in Boston to optimize the company’s end-to-end experience to support its customers’ business demands and long-term growth.

Mr. Schmitz joins Dawn from Land O’Lakes, where he spent more than 12 years, most recently as vice-president for the international business. During his time there, he was also vice-president and general manager of food service and dairy foods global ingredients as well as director of corporate strategy and business development. Earlier in his career, Mr. Schmitz spent 8 years as marketing manager at General Mills, Inc. and more than 2 years as a financial analyst for General Mills.

“As we approach our 100th anniversary, our people continue to remain at the forefront of our success,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, chief executive officer of Dawn Foods. “John — a proven leader known for organizing his teams around a shared vision — will be an instrumental addition to our executive team. His energy and passion for problem solving, combined with his commitment to customer success, will be critical to unlocking the fresh, innovative thinking required to deliver our vision of ‘Inspiring Bakery Success Every Day.’”