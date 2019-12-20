BOULDER, COLO. – Clean label chocolate brand Little Secrets is expanding its lineup with new Cookie Bars.

Containing no artificial colors or flavors, Little Secrets Cookie Bars feature a baked cookie center topped with caramel and wrapped in Fair Trade milk or dark chocolate. The bars come in two varieties: dark chocolate with salted caramel, and milk chocolate with caramel. Packaged in 1.8-oz sleeves containing two bars, the Cookie Bars are set to hit shelves in January 2020.

Additionally, Little Secrets has added a new flavor to its Crispy Wafer line — almond butter in dark chocolate with sea salt crispy wafers — and is introducing Mini Crispy Wafers as a new wafer format. Mini Crispy Wafers come in 3.5-oz bags of 10 individually wrapped wafers and are available in dark chocolate sea salt, milk chocolate sea salt, peanut butter in dark chocolate and the new almond butter in dark chocolate flavors.

Little Secrets Cookie Bars, Almond Butter Crispy Wafers and Mini Crispy Wafers will be available nationwide at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Fresh Market and more in January 2020.

Founded in 2015 to offer clean label versions of classic chocolate candy brands, Little Secrets products are made with Fair Trade ingredients, natural colors and natural flavors.

“With virtually no clean ingredient alternatives, I was determined to fix my favorite chocolates and give them a more sophisticated taste,” said Chris Mears, founder of Little Secrets. “I set out to make them from Fair Trade chocolate and real ingredients with no artificial colors, flavors or high-fructose corn syrup.”

Alongside the new Cookie Bars and Mini Crispy Wafers, the company offers two product lines: Chocolate Pieces and Crispy Wafers. Little Secrets Chocolate Pieces come in sea salted peanut, dark chocolate, toasted coconut, peanut butter and sea salted almond varieties. Crispy Wafers products feature dark or milk chocolate covered wafer cookies in dark chocolate sea salt, milk chocolate sea salt, dark chocolate peanut butter and now almond butter in dark chocolate sea salt varieties.