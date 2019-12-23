Two of Ingredion’s dietary fiber ingredients were recognized by Monash University as Low-FODMAP-certified products in the US. VERSAFIBE 1490 and NOVELOSE 3490 both received the certification, which makes it easier for food products made with these ingredients to use the Monash University Low FODMAP Diet badge on labeling. VERSAFIBE 1490 and NOVELOSE 3490, derived from potato and tapioca respectively, add fiber to foods with little to no impact on texture, flavor and color.

