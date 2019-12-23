Axis Automation offers the Axis Alignment Conveying System for donuts. At the infeed of the lane guiding conveyor, there are oscillating stainless steel lane diverters that hinge to keep donuts moving into stationary lane guides. This allows the donuts to accumulate evenly. They can also be row-aligned with a combination of an overhead mechanical arm and pins that guide a single row of donuts to enter the half icer, part of the Axis Donut Decorating System. Row alignment is only necessary when using the start/stop application of the servo motor for the “no-tail” feature.

