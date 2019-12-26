We’ve reached that time of year when we start setting the New Year’s resolutions. It’s probably more accurate to call it that time of year when we desperately cling to our bad habits before we try to shed them. (I wonder how many cookies I’ll eat between Christmas and New Year’s?)

As we head into a whole new decade, change is on my mind. Every day, it seems there’s a new study about shifting consumer behaviors, not only in how they eat but also in how they use media.

Countless companies these days are either in the midst of succession planning or navigating mergers and acquisitions, and the battle between boomers and ­millennials gets a little more complicated as Gen Y enters the fray.

Now more than ever, it’s clear that change really is the only constant. And, perhaps ironically, the most terrifying. People, in general, are afraid of it. But fear is natural, and what we do with that fear is most important.

That’s courage.

In the December issue of Baking & Snack, you’ll read about change in several forms and, in many cases, how it’s leading to growth and unlocking solutions for navigating the future of our industry.

Marshall Maddox, chief product officer for Nashville, Tenn.-based The Bakery Cos. and Baking & Snack’s Operations Executive of the Year, has been no stranger to change throughout the course of his career. And his vast experience will serve The Bakery Cos. well as it embarks on its own transformation.

“Change is hard for a lot of people,” he told me. “Some associates look to me as a stabilizing factor, and I assure them that change is a great thing. Any time we can grow the organization and give people opportunity, we’re going to execute on that. We’re going to create opportunities, make a difference and impact lives.”

Here at Baking & Snack, we are embracing the future … our young, tech-savvy editorial staff is ready to teach these old dogs some new tricks! Be on the lookout for some of our same great content to be delivered in new and interesting ways. That’s scary for me, and I suddenly feel like my mother when she got her first email account at 65 years old. But I’m ready to take a cue from Mr. Maddox and stay open to new opportunities.

Change is inevitable, so let’s forge into the future courageously and creatively. Embrace mentors: the sages who can show you the ropes and the newbies who can provide a fresh perspective (and maybe teach you how to unlock all the apps on your phone).

Welcome to the new “Roaring Twenties!”

This editorial is from the December 2019 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire issue, click here.