CHICAGO – Kraft Heinz Co. is investing $25 million to expand its operations in Garland, Texas. The project is expected to add approximately 250 new jobs to its current workforce of 843.

The expansion will include facility renovations and purchasing equipment to accommodate two new production lines. The 266,000-square-foot Garland plant is the company’s largest manufacturer of Lunchables, Oscar Meyer Naturals, Kraft barbecue sauce and Velveeta Skillets.

“For decades, Kraft Heinz Food Co. has been an important and highly valued corporate stakeholder in Garland, and we are extremely excited to assist them with this latest expansion of operations in our community,” said David Gwin, Garland’s director of economic development. “We look forward to many more years of successful partnership between Kraft Heinz and the community.”