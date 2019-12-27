MINNEAPOLIS — On the heels of its launch of Hershey’s Kisses cereal, General Mills, Inc. said it is partnering with another Hershey candy brand and expanding its ready-to-eat cereal lineup with the introduction of Jolly Rancher cereal.

The new product is currently available at Walmart locations and will roll out to more retailers nationwide in early 2020. The R.-T.-E. cereal features bite sized pieces flavored like five traditional Jolly Rancher flavors: apple, blue raspberry, cherry, grape and watermelon.

The cereal is available in 18.7-oz boxes at a suggested retail price of $3.64.