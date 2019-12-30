WASHINGTON — The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted a range of patents to inventors of equipment, ingredients and processes related to the baking industry from Sept. 3-24.

Flour whitener

This whitener contains polysaccharide alcohol obtained via polymerization. When used in a flour product, the content preferred is 0.01 to 10, 0.5 to 5, or 0.5 to 2 parts-by-mass based on 100 parts-by-mass. The polymerization degree of the polysaccharide alcohol can be 2 to 10, preferably 2 to 8 or 2 to 6 parts-by-mass ratio.

US Patent No. 10,398,149 (Sept. 3, 2019), Y. Zheng et al., assigned to Wilmar (Shanghai) Biotechnology Research & Development Center Co., Shanghai.

Cake package

A clear package that carries three slices of cake is displayed in this patent.

US Patent No. D859,975 (Sept. 17, 2019), D. Brown, assigned to Pinnpack Packaging, L.L.C., Oxnard, Calif.

Pizza oven

Pizza is placed on a rotating plate and transported throughout the oven before being removed. A cooking chamber is located further inside the upper portion of the oven, and a doorway at the front provides access to it. A central heat source below the plate has a visible flame.

US Patent No. 10,420,347 (Sept. 24, 2019), H. Hegarty et al., assigned to Wood Stone Corp., Bellingham, Wash.

Dough-rising appliance

To control the rise of dough, a cube-shaped housing with legs that look like teacups has a control knob that communicates with a power source and thermostatically controlled heating element. A dough chamber includes a removable upper tray. Beneath the dough chamber, a drawer can be used for general storage, flour-coated towels and keeping food warm before serving.

US Patent No. 10,420,348 (Sept. 24, 2019), B. Mix, Murdo, S.D.

Encased snack

This process for creating an encased snack includes providing a crumb material — which could be baked dough pieces such as cake, biscuits, bread, chips or pretzels — forming it under pressure to produce a shell, putting a filling into the shell and forming a cover of crumbs on the filling in the shell under pressure. The snack can also be baked.

US Patent No. 10,420,349 (Sept. 24, 2019), O. Kortum, assigned to Kraft Foods R&D, Inc., Deerfield, Ill.