New-Way Systems from IJ White are engineered for roofing, cooling and blast freezing applications. It is available in two layout configurations. The traditional round design or the oval New-Way, which is ideal for long, narrow layouts. The systems can be installed around building columns and save valuable floor space. As an option, products can enter low and discharge low to eliminate additional conveyors and transfers. New-Way features Ultra-Hygiene design and has the latest in auto-belt washing and integrated total system cleaning packages.

(631) 293-2211 • www.ijwhite.com