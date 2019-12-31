RICHMOND, VA. — Performance Food Group Co. (P.F.G.) completed its $2 billion acquisition of Reinhart Foodservice, L.L.C. The transaction positions P.F.G. as one of the largest distributors in the United States with approximately $30 billion in annual net revenue.

Reinhart Foodservice is part of the Reyes family of businesses and is one of the five largest food service distributors in the United States. Its 26 distribution centers provide fresh produce, protein, ingredients, supplies and equipment to restaurants, delis, sporting venues and schools across the country. The Rosemont, Ill.-based company sells more than 90,000 stock-keeping units to more than 42,000 customers.

P.F.G.’S network of more than 100 distribution centers delivers food to more than 200,000 locations throughout the United States.

“We are excited to close the acquisition and welcome Reinhart’s many talented associates to the P.F.G. family of companies,” said George Holm, chairman, president and chief executive officer at P.F.G. “The Reyes family has built a strong business and this transaction expands P.F.G.’s platform to help our diverse customer base thrive.”