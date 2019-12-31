CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — John Williams has been named president of Prairie City Bakery, L.L.C. He succeeds Bill Skeens, who retired earlier this fall.

A 25-year veteran of the food industry, Mr. Williams most recently was vice-president of marketing and innovation at Prairie City Bakery. During his 10-year tenure, he played a lead role in setting corporate strategy, developing and introducing new products, packaging and display design and acquiring and managing new suppliers. He also managed key corporate accounts. Mr. Williams also was instrumental in the integration process with McKee Foods since it acquired Prairie City Bakery as a wholly-owned subsidiary in May 2019.

Prior to joining Prairie City Bakery in 2009, Mr. Williams was food service category manager at Solo Cup Co. and earlier was chain development manager at MillerCoors, owner and president of Beef’s — Muskego, Inc., director of marketing and business development at Unilever Foodsolutions and director of marketing and category manager at Baker & Baker.

He received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Drake University and a master’s degree in marketing from Marquette University.

“John has a passion for the bakery industry and a spirit of innovation that fits well with the McKee Foods vision for the future,” said Andrew Lang, chief executive officer of Prairie City Bakery and chief financial officer of McKee Foods. “I am confident that John will do a great job leading the Prairie City Bakery team and continuing to grow the business.”

Founded in 1994, Prairie City Bakery provides premium, fully baked, thaw-and-sell bakery solutions to the convenience store, food service and in-store bakery channels nationwide.