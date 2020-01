Healthy Food Ingredients (HFI) expands its offerings of Suntava Purple Corn ingredients with the launch of its extract powder. The extract powder has gained traction in the baking industry as a clean label color option. According to HFI, a 1-oz serving of Suntava Purple Corn can more than double daily intake of anthocyanins, and it has more antioxidants than blueberries, acai berries and pomegranate juice, according to the company.

(844) 275-3443 • www.HFIfamily.com