HANOVER, PA. — Utz Quality Foods, L.L.C. has acquired Kitchen Cooked Inc., a Farmington, Ill.-based manufacturer and distributor of snack foods. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition will bring to Utz’s portfolio the Kitchen Cooked line of potato chips, tortilla chips, popcorn, pretzels, pork rinds, Kettle Kurls, Kettle Pops and more. Additionally, the transaction includes the Kitchen Cooked direct store delivery operations and manufacturing operations.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to add this important snack food brand and set of capabilities to our portfolio,” said Dylan Lissette, chief executive officer of Utz Quality Foods. “Kitchen Cooked brings a strong consumer following and unique craft heritage in its core markets. Their distribution and manufacturing capabilities, along with their customer relationships, enhance our ability to grow our Utz brand portfolio further west.”

Founded in the 1930s, Kitchen Cooked distributes its snacks across central Illinois and eastern Iowa. The company operates two manufacturing facilities — one in Farmington and another in Bushnell, Ill., which the company plans to shutter over the next several months as production moves out of the facility. The closing will affect five employees, who the company will transfer to another plant, Kitchen Cooked said.

“We are excited to partner with Utz and believe that this is a great way for the two organizations to come together to create an even stronger manufacturing and distribution network throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa,” said Paul Blackhurst, vice-president of Kitchen Cooked. “Utz and Kitchen Cooked have almost a century each of experience in bringing great tasting snacks to our communities, and we believe this transaction only strengthens our ability to do so going forward.”