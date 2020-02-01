TORONTO — Riverside Natural Foods has launched its GOODTO GO soft-baked keto-friendly snack bars in the United States. The bars are available in four flavors and may be purchased on amazon.com or good2gosnacks.com.

Available in cocoa coconut, vanilla almond, raspberry lemon and cinnamon pecan varieties, the snack bars contain 160 calories, 3 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of sugar and 13 grams of plant-based fats. The bars also are vegan, gluten-free, peanut-free, kosher and Non-GMO Project verified.

The snack bars were introduced in Canada in early 2019.

“We are passionately committed to providing delicious, craveworthy snack options for the various diets and lifestyles that pack the nutritional make-up our consumers need,” said Nima Fotovat, president and chief executive officer of Riverside Natural Foods. “There are limited keto-friendly snack options for consumers, and we believe in supporting those that are on the keto journey with tasty products across Canada and now, in the U.S.”

The snack bars have a suggested retail price of $2.99 per bar or $24.99 per box of nine bars.

Riverside Natural Foods manufactures, markets and sells food products. The company’s products include MadeGood Granola snacks.