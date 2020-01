The new Rheon Stress Free Twin Divider provides gentle but accurate dividing of many types of dough from the high-hydration, long floor time dough to the more traditional Old World loaves. With an output capacity of 1 ton, this compact machine can automate the handmade process offering the same quality results. It has a scaling range from 75 to 1,200 g.

(949) 768-1900 • www.rheon.com