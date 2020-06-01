The Shaffer, a Bundy Baking Solution, Removable Flour Gate is designed to be quickly and easily removed for complete access to all components for thorough cleaning and sanitation. The flour gate assembly is tool-free, using retained hand knobs that are integrated into the housing and can be removed in less than a minute. The Shaffer Removable Flour Gate is compatible with both standard and BFM fittings and can be retrofitted to existing mixers with minor adjustments to the existing canopy.

