BUFFTON, IND. — Ku Han has been named chief operating officer at Pretzel’s, Inc. He joins the company alongside several other recent key hires, including Greg Pearson, chief executive officer, Mike Kaczynski, vice-president of sales, Tim Jax, vice-president of marketing and innovation and Carey Hoffman, director of R.&D.

As c.o.o., Mr. Han will oversee Pretzel Inc.’s growing operational footprint, including a 120,000-square-foot expansion of its Plymouth, Ind., facility.

He brings more than 30 years of operational and manufacturing experience to his new role. He previously was vice-president of operations at Craftmark Bakery, a frozen bakery products supplier. Before that, he was vice-president of operations at Lassonde Pappas, a private brand supplier of cranberry sauces and beverages. He also held operations and manufacturing positions at PepsiCo and Bee Gee Shrimp Co.

“Ku joins our team during an exciting time,” Mr. Pearson said. “His experience in food manufacturing will further strengthen our executive leadership team and aligns well with our business strategy, as we continue to expand our facilities and enhance our capabilities.”