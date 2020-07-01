CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Jan. 7 unveiled an updated corporate identity, brandmark and web site to reflect its recent evolution, including divestitures, acquisitions and investments.

“ADM’s ongoing evolution provides us with an opportunity to evolve ADM’s purpose and identity aligned to the role we play in an ever-important industry,” said Juan Luciano, chairman and chief executive officer of Chicago-based ADM. “Building upon our history of leadership in agricultural transportation and processing, our exponential growth in human and animal nutrition, and our leading-edge innovation and customer-focused solutions — with an ever-present foundation of nature — we are delivering on a noble purpose that is powerful, modern and aspirational. We unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life.”

ADM on Jan. 7 also reported the acquisition of Yerbalatina Phytoactives, which makes plant-based extracts and ingredients. Based in Brazil, Yerbalatina uses proprietary cool-drying technology to transform fruits, vegetables and other plants into a variety of extracts and ingredients for use in the food, beverage and health industries. The company’s range of more than 100 botanical products include organic food colors, organic powdered fruits, organic vegetable-based milk alternatives and organic nutritional extracts.

“ADM is a global leader in nutrition, and we are proud to be at the cutting edge of many of today’s trends, including those toward fortified foods, beverages and supplements that enhance health and come from natural sources,” said Vikram Luthar, president of ADM’s Health & Wellness business. “Today, we’re adding to our ability to meet those important needs for our customers. Yerbalatina’s wide array of natural botanical extracts, including organic-certified ingredients, combined with their R.&D. capabilities and market expertise, are exciting additions to our pantry as we continue to build our leadership position in science-based microbiome solutions for human and animal health.”

Other recent ADM additions include the acquisition of Biopolis, a European company involved in probiotics and other health-promoting microbial technologies, in 2017, and the acquisition of Protexin, a company involved in health care and probiotic supplements and for human, pet and production-animal use, in 2018.

The company was active in 2019 as well. ADM decided to move its sales and commercial staff of ADM Milling Co. to ADM’s North American headquarters in Decatur, Ill., from ADM Milling offices in Overland Park, Kas. A mill in Mendota, Ill., with 30,000 cwts of daily flour milling capacity opened after ADM closed mills in Salina, Kas., and Minneapolis. In December 2019 ADM Animal Nutrition opened an animal nutrition technology center in Decatur.