PITTSBURGH — Carlos Abrams-Rivera has been named U.S. zone president at The Kraft Heinz Co. He joins the company from Camden, N.J.-based Campbell Soup Co., where was president of the company’s snacks division.

Miguel Patricio, chief executive officer at The Kraft Heinz Co., has served as interim president of the U.S. zone since stepping into the c.e.o. role last year.

“The U.S. represents the majority of our company’s overall business, so this is an enormously important role,” Mr. Patricio said. “I have every confidence that Carlos is the visionary leader we need to drive the U.S. business forward at this moment of transformation. Carlos has successfully implemented a strategic approach to reinvigorating brands and has a strong track record of growing businesses with a consumer-first focus to consistently drive strong business results.”

Mr. Abrams-Rivera has led Campbell’s snack business since 2018. Under his leadership, the division generated approximately $3.8 billion in sales in fiscal 2019, making it the No. 3 snacks company in the United States.

Mark Clouse, president and c.e.o. at Campbell Soup Co., will lead the snacks division until a new leader is in place. The search for a successor already is underway, the company said.

Mr. Abrams-Rivera previously was president of Campbell’s Pepperidge Farm subsidiary. Before that, he held several roles at Mondelez International, including president of gum and candy for Mondelez Latin America, president of Mondelez Mexico and senior vice-president of global beverages. He got his start at Kraft Foods, where he held several roles, including senior vice-president of marketing and strategy for developing markets, vice-president of Nabisco Savory Snacks and vice-president of global biscuits brands.