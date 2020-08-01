IRVING, TEXAS — 7-Eleven, Inc. is bolstering its breakfast food offerings with a new personal-size breakfast pizza.

Featuring a flaky biscuit crust, the 5-inch pie is topped with white gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage crumbles, bacon, ham and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. The hot and ready-to-eat pizza is available in the hot foods case of 7-Eleven stores during the morning hours for a suggested retail price of $2.

“7-Eleven stores’ busiest time of day is right in the heart of traditional breakfast hours, and people are hungry,” said Robin Murphy, fresh foods product director for 7-Eleven. “We took our busiest time of day and (one of) our customers’ favorite hot foods — pizza — to create what we think will become a breakfast favorite that is delicious and easy to eat on the go.”

The new breakfast pizza joins a range of other breakfast foods available at 7-Eleven, including breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, muffins, donuts, protein bars and breakfast bars.