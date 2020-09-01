HOUSTON — Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has broken ground and begun construction on a new 59,000-square-foot supply chain center in Katy, Texas.

The facility will produce fresh pizza dough for more than 300 Domino’s stores located throughout the region. It will feature automated technology, including ingredient batching, mixing and portioning, weight adjustment, tray stacking and spiral coolers, which will produce 20,000 trays of dough balls per day. Set to open in late 2020, the facility will create 85 new jobs.

“The continued growth of Domino’s in the U.S. has created a demand for additional supply chain capacity,” said Stu Levy, executive vice-president of Domino’s supply chain services. “This center in Katy will manufacture our fresh pizza dough and also serve as a warehouse and distribution center for our stores in South Texas and the parts of Louisiana. We look forward to opening this center, bringing even more jobs to the local community and ensuring our stores can continue to provide a great customer experience.”