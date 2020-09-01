Kwik Lok teamed up with Matthews Marking Systems to develop Laser Stitch Technology. The resulting 909A unit provides a uniform “laser stitch” that indicates if a bag has been opened. Importantly, bags do not tear when opened and can be easily reclosed with a Kwik Lok closure. The 909A works on high-speed lines of up to 55 bags per minute and requires minimal modifications to existing lines while taking only 10 in. of space. The 909A is engineered for easy install and operator use.