CHICAGO — Ross Lipari has been named chief sales officer at EggLife Foods, Inc.

He joins the Chicago-based company from SquareTrade, where he was senior vice-president of sales. Before that, he was head of sales for Luma Home and Google-owned Nest Labs. He also was vice-president of sales, grocery channel, at MillerCoors and vice-president of sales at SABMiller Latin America.

Mr. Lipari will be tasked with developing the company’s sales operations. Egglife launched its first product, tortilla style wraps made with cage-free egg whites, in November 2019.

He will work closely with David Kroll, who was named chief executive officer last fall. Mr. Kroll previously was c.e.o. of coconut water start-up Coco5. Before that, he was chief marketing officer at MillerCoors.

“Ross’ remarkable credentials in driving multi-channel sales as well as his significant expertise with both C.P.G. and tech services brands makes him an ideal addition to our executive team,” Mr. Kroll said. “He brings with him a world of experience from some of the world’s most respected companies and we are thrilled to have him join the EggLife family.”