TORONTO – Hope Bagozzi, a prominent marketing professional in Canada, has joined Tim Hortons as chief marketing officer after a 15-year career spent at McDonald’s Canada.

“This is an incredible opportunity to lead marketing for Canada's most iconic brand,” said Ms. Bagozzi, who led the national marketing team at McDonald’s Canada. “Tim Hortons has been one of Canada’s greatest success stories and I’m very proud to join the team that is driving the next chapter of exciting growth.”

Ms. Bagozzi is known for her deep experience in the quick-service restaurant industry and for building engaging campaigns and promotions, developing new categories and products and transforming digital applications, according to Tim Hortons.

“Tim Hortons is one of the most iconic brands in Canada,” said Axel Schwan, president, Tim Hortons Canada, U.S. and Latin America. “Hope will be a great addition — continuing to build our world-class marketing team while being responsible for elevating the quality of our core products, innovating to meet our future growth opportunities and continuing to enrich our guest experience.”

Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world.