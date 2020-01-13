WASHINGTON — Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer of the American Bakers Association, has been named vice-chairman of the National Association of Manufacturers Council of Manufacturing Associations (C.M.A.). The C.M.A. is made up of more than 260 industry-specific manufacturing associations.

The C.M.A.’s mission is to bolster the industry’s nationwide grassroots mobilization efforts and improve the competitiveness of manufacturers in the United States.

“Robb’s track record of innovation at the A.B.A. has earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues throughout the business community,” said Jay Timmons, president and c.e.o. of the N.A.M. “And with Anne (Forristall Luke, president and c.e.o. of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) and Robb’s leadership, the C.M.A. will be at its strongest during this pivotal year.

“Manufacturers’ policy successes in 2019 were a direct result of the collaboration and mobilization made possible by the N.A.M.’s Council of Manufacturing Associations. We look forward to making 2020 another one for the record books by elevating the voices of manufacturing leaders and manufacturing workers across America.”

Commenting on his selection to the C.M.A., Mr. MacKie said, “As business leaders in our communities, bakers and manufacturers are the voice for free enterprise, opportunity, and bold innovation. I am also excited to help promote the importance of manufacturers in solving our country’s challenges.”