DUNLAP, TENN. — Kurt R. Wissehr, longtime executive in the baking industry, passed away on Jan. 4. He was 72 years old.

Born in St. Louis, Mr. Wissehr entered the baking industry after graduating from Stanford University. During his career, he worked as president and chief executive officer of Freihofer Bakeries in Albany, N.Y., president of Castleberry Foods in August, Ga., and executive vice-president of Stroehmann Bakeries in Horsham, Pa.

He was preceded in death by a son, John Andrew, and his parents, Reverend Norman Rogers Wissehr and Virginia Goeddel Wissehr.

Survivors include his wife, Helen; a daughter, Rebecca (Jordan), of Wilmington, Del.; a son, David, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; a brother, Mark (Rebecca), of St. Joseph, Mo.; and a grandson, Leo.

The family requests any donations made in Mr. Wissehr’s memory go to the Sequatchie Co. Food Bank, Dunlap, Tenn.