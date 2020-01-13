The VERYMIX is a continuous mixer from VMI that enables 24/7 production and limits production downtime. It offers a wide range of mixing parameters that can be used according to the production criteria and quality required. It features an adaptable mixing tool and an optimized bowl shape for continuous operations. The adjustable mixing intensity and time is another benefit, as is the increased dosing accuracy. It also features a pre-mixer upstream where flour, sugar and other baking ingredients are wetted with water and immediately form a homogeneous dough.

