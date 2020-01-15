SAVANNAH, GA. — Significantly broadening the company’s market reach, Byrd’s Famous Cookies, Savannah, has acquired Selma’s Cookies, Orlando, Fla.

Byrd’s said the transaction will make the company one of the largest cookie companies in the specialty foods industry and will expand its product line into brownies, crispy rice treats and large soft-baked cookies.

Established in 1990 by Selma Sayin, a former television news producer, Selma’s Cookies supplies private label sweets to major theme parks in Florida and California, Las Vegas casinos, supermarket chains, department stores and specialty coffee shops.

Selma’s production facilities near Orlando and Anaheim, Calif., were included in the sale. Its products include 13 different cookie varieties, including a white chocolate chip cookie that helped launch the business. Four varieties of crispy rice treats are offered.

“We’re excited about the future, about Byrd’s expansion and about the opportunity to serve sweet treats to a fast-growing customer base at America’s leading theme parks, grocery stores and department stores,” said Stephanie Lindley, who owns and is chief executive officer of Byrd’s. “I look forward to meeting with and welcoming all of the employees in Florida and California into the Byrd family.”

Selma’s customers include Fresh Market, Target, Wawa and Books-A-Million. The company also offers customization options for corporate clients.

“Stephanie and Selma share an uncompromising commitment to quality, so this merger is a natural fit,” said Geoffrey M. Repella, president of Byrd Cookie Co. “Byrd’s Famous Cookies and Selma’s Cookies are both women-owned companies with strong legacies and impressive track records of success.”

Byrd’s roots date to 1924, when Benjamin Tillman (Pop) Byrd opened a small bakery in Savannah. Currently, fourth and fifth generation family members are involved in the business. Ms. Lindley is Mr. Byrd’s great-granddaughter.

The company bakes bite-sized cookies and operates retail stores in Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company anticipates expanding into Florida shortly. Popular Byrd cookie flavors include Key Lime Coolers, Georgia Peach, Maple Wafers, Chocolate Chip, Scotch Oatmeal, Benne Wafers and Salted Caramel. The company also offers gluten-free cookies.

Byrd’s wholesale customers include L.L. Bean, Bergdorf Goodman, United Airlines and Delta Airlines. Byrd’s also bakes private label products for Neiman-Marcus, Ritz-Carlton and Cumberland Farms.