Vream Specialty Shortenings by Bunge Loders Croklaan help bakers and tortilla makers enhance the appearance, mouthfeel and functionality of icings, donuts and tortillas. These three soy and high-stability soy shortenings have a clean taste, wide temperature tolerance and smooth consistency. The icing shortening delivers a bright white appearance and light texture and prevents post-hardening. The donut shortening helps glazes and icings adhere to the product while reducing glaze cracking. Vream for tortillas improves rollability and reduces tears.

