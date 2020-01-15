EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — Beyond Meat has entered into a multi-year agreement for the supply of pea protein from ingredient supplier Roquette, Lestrem, France. The supply agreement builds on a longstanding partnership that began approximately 10 years ago and increases the amount of pea protein to be supplied over the next three years as compared to the amount supplied in 2019, according to Beyond Meat.

“This latest contract with Roquette reflects Beyond Meat's commitment to further scaling the plant protein supply chain as global demand for our products continues to rise,” said Ethan Brown, founder and chief executive officer of Beyond Meat. “Along with our supply chain partners, including Roquette, we are driving innovation and access to existing and new plant protein feedstocks as we provide consumers around the world with plant-based meats that delight taste buds while contributing to important health, climate, natural resource, and animal welfare goals.”