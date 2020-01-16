MOSS LANDING, CALIF. — Nestle S.A. is expanding its plant-based Sweet Earth Awesome Burger to the food service channel. The meatless burger will launch nationally at all Ruby Tuesday locations on Jan. 17.

The Sweet Earth Awesome Burger, developed by the Sweet Earth culinary team with R.&D. support from Nestle, is made with U.S.-sourced yellow pea protein, natural plant extracts and coconut oil. It is non-G.M.O. and contains 22 grams of protein per serving.

“Burgers are a staple in the American diet,” said Fleur Veldhoven, vice-president of food marketing at Nestle. “We are thrilled to increase access to a delicious plant-based option through this partnership with Ruby Tuesday, a restaurant industry leader known for innovative burger creations. Many consumers are looking to cut back on meat despite how much they enjoy eating it, and a plant-based protein option like our Sweet Earth Awesome Burger is the perfect no-compromise way to balance their diets.”

Ruby Tuesday will offer the burger as an off-menu plant-based protein through mid-March before considering whether to make it a permanent menu item.