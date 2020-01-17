ST. LOUIS — George Hanson has joined Panera Bread Co. as senior vice-president and chief digital officer.

Prior to joining Panera, Mr. Hanson was with Under Armour, most recently as vice-president of North America e-commerce and retail. Earlier, he was vice-president of e-commerce at Lane Bryant and also spent more than 13 years at Lands’ End in a variety of roles, including interim managing director for Lands’ End Japan KK, senior manager of international strategy, senior merchant of retail, merchandise manager, full line store merchant, e-commerce merchant and associate inventory manager.

He received a bachelor’s degree in marketing and international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a master’s degree in management at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He is a member of the Google Retail Advisory Council and a member of the National Retail Federation’s Digital Council.