DENVER — Birch Benders is catering to both keto and convenience seeking consumers with the introduction of Birch Benders Cups, a new line of microwavable, keto-friendly snack cups.

The single-serve, gluten-free treats are made with almond flour, tigernut flour and coconut flour and are sweetened with erythritol and stevia. The snack cups contain three to six grams of carbohydrates, no added sugar and are prepared by adding water and microwaving for one minute. Varieties include Classic Maple Pancake, Chocolate Chip Pancake, Strawberry Shortcake Pancake, Double Chocolate Brownie, Blueberry Muffin, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Birthday Cake.

“This launch is an exciting one for us,” said Matt LaCasse, founder and chief executive officer of Birch Benders. “We saw potential in the keto market a few years ago and experienced great success when we were the first brand to launch a Keto Pancake Mix. As one of the most trusted and respected brands in the breakfast space, we’ve found that our low-carb, low-sugar, clean keto products aren’t just for those following the keto diet — they’re loved by all consumers looking to maintain a balanced lifestyle. This is our sixth first-to-market launch, and we love continuing to surprise and delight our loyal fanbase.”

Birch Benders Cups will debut on the shelves of retailers, including Walmart and Sprouts starting in February with a suggested retail price of $2.99.