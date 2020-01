The Open Frame Removable Bowl Spiral Dough Mixers from Topos Mondial are built for heavy production needs. The sanitary-designed mixer is constructed entirely of stainless steel, designed for fast and easy washdown cleaning and built for maximum reliability. The Allen Bradley programmable controls allow the operator to program recipes and customize the variable mixing speeds and the mixing time for every dough type.

(610) 970-2270 • www.toposmondial.com