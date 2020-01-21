SAN FRANCISCO — Ancient Harvest, a brand under the management of Quinoa Corporation, has completed the acquisition of the Pamela’s brand, according to San Francisco-based Encore Consumer Capital, a private equity firm that has invested in Ancient Harvest.

Ancient Harvest and Pamela’s have complementary gluten-free product lines. Ancient Harvest’s portfolio includes quinoa, pasta, hot cereal, polenta and other plant-based protein products made from gluten-free food. Pamela’s portfolio features gluten-free baking mixes and baking ingredients such as pancake mix and paleo flours as well as pasta meals, ramen, snack bars, cookies and graham crackers.

Pamela Giusto-Sorrells, president and founder of Pamela’s Products, Inc., Ukiah, Calif., is stepping away from day-to-day operations.

“I launched Pamela’s Products in 1988 to provide great-tasting, gluten-free products for people with special dietary needs,” she said. “The gluten-free space has exploded over the years, and the company has grown accordingly. Joining forces with Ancient Harvest ensures that our commitment to delivering the best tasting gluten-free foods will continue with a company that has the same values and dedication to quality that have put us on the map.”

Ancient Harvest, Golden, Colo., began bringing quinoa to the United States in 1983.