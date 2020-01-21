WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products again finished stronger in 2019, increasing 1.4% after a gain of 0.4% in 2018. The gains followed declines of 0.5% in 2017 and 0.3% in 2016. The index posted gains of 1.1% in 2015, 0.2% in 2014, 1% in 2013, 2.8% in 2012 and 3.9% in 2011.

Overall, 17 of the 18 categories followed by Milling & Baking News finished higher for the year, with only the flour and prepared flour mixes category finishing lower.

The price index for Bakery Products increased 1.8% in 2019. The category posted increases of 0.8% in 2018, 0.1% in 2016 and 1.4% in 2015. The index was unchanged in 2017. Two segments within this category — bread and fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins — were introduced in 1998 with a base of December 1997. All other products are based on a 1982-84 average.

In the bread segment, the index increased 2.7%, its largest year-over-year increase since climbing 2.8% in 2012. The index increased 0.6% in 2018 but was down 0.1% in both 2017 and 2016. Within the segment, white bread increased 3%, its sharpest gain since climbing 5.1% in 2011. The index was 0.1% higher in both 2018 and 2017. Bread other than white also finished stronger, increasing 2.9% after rising 1.1% in 2018. The index was down 0.2% in 2017.

The index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies continued its upward climb, rising 1.3% in 2019 after increasing 1.7% in 2018, 0.4% in 2017, 1% in 2016, 1.9% in 2015, 0.9% in 2014, 1.8% in 2013 and 4% in 2012. The index was up 1.7% in 2011 and 0.4% in 2010.

The C.P.I. for other bakery products increased 2%, ending three straight years of declines. Prior to the three straight years of declines, the index had been up for several years, increasing 0.6% in 2015, 0.5% in 2014, 1.2% in 2013, 2.9% in 2012, 2.4% in 2011 and 0.5% in 2010. In the other bakery products segment, fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts were up 3.8%; crackers and other cracker products increased 2.2%; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers rose 0.3%.

The C.P.I. for Cereals and Cereal Products ended three straight years of year-over-year declines, climbing 0.4%. The index fell 0.5% in 2018, 1.5% in 2017 and 1.2% in 2016. Flour and prepared mixes was the only key category to sustain a year-over-year decline in 2019, falling 0.9%. The index was up 0.5% in 2018, but prior to that it had finished lower for five consecutive years between 2013 and 2017. Breakfast cereal increased 0.5% in 2019, which came on the heels of declines of 1.8% in 2018 and 1.1% in both 2017 and 2016. Rice, pasta and corn meal increased 0.8% for the second straight year after decreasing 2% and 1% in 2017, and 2016, respectively.

On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products was weaker, falling 0.4% in December.

The December index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 275% of the 1982-84 average. For all food at home, the December index was 241.8, up 0.1% from November.

The C.P.I. for Cereals and Cereal Products in December was 224.9, unchanged from November. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 225.6, up 0.5% from November; breakfast cereal, 221.6, up 1.3% from the previous month; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 234.3, down 1.8% from November.

The price index for Bakery Products in December was 304.1, down 0.6% from November.

The December index for bread was 186.5, down 0.6% from November. Under this heading, the C.P.I. for white bread was 339.5, down 0.5% from November. For bread other than white, the index was 361.1, down 0.5% from November.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in December was 180.4, up 0.1% from November. The December index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 287.7, down 2.1% from November. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 312.8, down 3.3% from November; and cookies, 268.5, down 1.8% from the previous month.

The C.P.I. for other bakery products in December was 266.9, up 0.4% from November. Under this heading, other price indexes in December included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 314, up 0.6% from November; crackers and cracker products, 303.6, up 2.3% from November; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 262.2, down 2.1%.