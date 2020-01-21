ST. PAUL, MINN. — Olivia Nelligan will join CHS Inc. as its new executive vice-president and chief financial officer, effective Jan. 29.

“We are excited to have Olivia join CHS,” said Jay Debertin, president and chief executive officer of CHS. “She brings an impressive record of executing and achieving financial results and leading organizations through transformation and growth.”

Ms. Nelligan will be a member of the CHS strategic leadership team and will report to Mr. Debertin.

Ms. Nelligan brings more than 20 years of experience as a global finance leader and business partner with expertise leading transformation across teams and delivering sustainable, profitable growth. Most recently, Ms. Nelligan was founder and c.e.o. of Inish Enterprises, a strategic advisory firm. Prior to that, she was c.e.o. of Nasco, L.L.C., a private equity-owned company that provides specialty products for education, health care, laboratory testing and agriculture. After serving as Nasco’s c.e.o., she was non-executive chair of the company's board. Before being named Nasco’s c.e.o., Ms. Nelligan was the company’s c.f.o.

Prior to joining Nasco, Ms. Nelligan spent 14 years at Kerry Group, a technology-based food ingredients, flavors and solutions company where she held finance and strategy leadership positions, including serving as global chief financial and strategic planning officer for the Taste & Nutrition division and c.f.o. for the Americas Ingredients & Flavors division. She began her career at Arthur Andersen in Dublin, Ireland.

Ms. Nelligan has a bachelor’s degree in civil law and a higher diploma in business and financial information systems from University College Cork, Ireland. She received a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Wisconsin — Madison and is a chartered accountant.