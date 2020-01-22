SEATTLE — Starbucks is aiming to halve its carbon emissions, water withdrawal and waste sent to landfill by 2030.

Kevin Johnson, chief executive officer at Starbucks, announced the new targets in a public letter on Jan. 21.

“Our aspiration is to become resource positive — storing more carbon than we emit, eliminating waste, and providing more clean freshwater than we use,” he said. “By embracing a longer-term economic, equitable and planetary value proposition for our company, we will create greater value for all stakeholders.”

The company used data on its global environmental footprint to develop five strategies it said will help achieve the 2030 targets, including expanding plant-based options, shifting from single-use to reusable packaging, developing more eco-friendly operations and investing in waste management and regenerative agriculture.

The company will formalize its commitments in 2021, following a year of market research and consumer trials.

“While we’re confident these strategies are directionally right, our eyes are wide open knowing that we do not have all the answers or fully understand all the complexities and potential consequences,” Mr. Johnson said. “We do know that this journey will require new innovations and creative ideas from entrepreneurs, non-profits, our suppliers, our licensees, our partners and our customers.”