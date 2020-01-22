CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. is aiming to convert the entirety of its plastic packaging into renewable, recyclable, or compostable packaging by 2025. The initiative is part of the company’s larger goal of operating in an environmentally conscious manner while upholding food quality and safety.

Conagra’s push toward its sustainable packaging target reflects past initiatives such as its Healthy Choice Power Bowl products, made of plant-based materials. This project has reduced the company’s plastic use by more than 2.1 million lbs since 2017, with a goal of avoiding an additional 33 million lbs of plastic use through additional inventive packaging innovations. Conagra also plans on providing educational labels on products to inform consumers how to dispose of the packaging in an environmentally friendly way.

“We’ve set an ambitious goal and we look forward to working with our suppliers and others in the industry to identify innovative solutions that maintains food safety and freshness while also reducing our packaging footprint,” said Corey Berends, Ph.D., senior vice-president of research and development at Conagra Brands.

The move toward sustainable packaging is gathering momentum throughout the food and beverage industry. Earlier this month Vevey, Switzerland-based Nestle S.A. said it will invest up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.07 billion) to accelerate the development of sustainable packaging solutions. Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Co. also has set a goal of 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by the end of 2025.