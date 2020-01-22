LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc., is expanding its Honey Bunches of Oats brand with the introduction of a “frosted” variety.

New Honey Bunches of Oats Frosted pairs the brand’s granola bunches with what Post described as “a frosty layer of delightful sweetness.”

“The Honey Bunches of Oats brand is known for delicious cereal medleys that appeal to people of all ages,” said Michelle Titus, senior brand manager for Honey Bunches of Oats. “In developing our new Honey Bunches of Oats Frosted cereal, we saw an opportunity to tap into the popularity of frosted flavors and granola clusters, and take the two most-loved components of the cereal to create a new, fun combination that the whole family will love.”

Post said it plans to promote the cereal through a new iteration of the brand’s “Rhymes with Delicious” creative campaign.