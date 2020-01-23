SKOKIE, ILL. — Sethness Products Company caramel colors have been rebranded and now are being sold as Sethness Roquette caramel colors. Technical documents also have been updated. The name change came after Roquette, Lestrem, France, acquired Sethness Products Company, Skokie, in 2018.

The company dates to 1880 when Charles Sethness acquired a building in Chicago and established the Sethness Products Company. Production transitioned to Iowa in 1940. A caramel color manufacturing plant was built in Clinton, Iowa, in 1965. The company then constructed caramel plants in India in 1995, France in 2005 and China in 2011.